Woman robbed at gunpoint for hair extensions at Oklahoma City beauty store

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police said a woman has been robbed at gunpoint for hair extensions.

It happened Friday at a shop near N.W. Expressway and MacArthur.

“She just said that a guy had put a gun up to her head, and robbed her and told her to give him all the hair," said her daughter, Veronica Bowie, who owns Prestigious Hair Company.

“He had her take all of the hair out of the case over here," Bowie said. "He made her bag it. He made her take all of the hair out of this case over here and then here, the hair over here.”

According police, the male suspect then forced Bowie's mother into a bathroom and made her count to 100 while he escaped.

The man was captured briefly on surveillance video but, so far, hasn't been arrested.

“If they’ll do it to my mama, they’ll do it to someone else," Bowie said. “I can’t let you get away with robbing my mama at gunpoint.”​