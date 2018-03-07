× 8-foot-tall gas pump stolen outside Route 66 landmark

MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities are searching for an 8-foot-tall red gas pump stolen from outside a Route 66 landmark in northeast Oklahoma.

Police in Miami say the pump was taken in the overnight hours of Feb. 25 or 26 and was one of three that were bolted into concrete outside the Marathon Gas Station.

Bolts securing the other two pumps, one red and one yellow, were also removed but they were not taken and are now in storage.

The restored station was built in 1929 along the route known as the Mother Road and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The pump is not original to the building, but is nearly 100 years old and worth about $5,000.

Route 66 inspired a television show and songs while the portions of it that remain have drawn travelers worldwide.