Accused fake-cancer mastermind back in court to repay victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The victims of an Edmond man's fake-cancer scheme are one step closer to getting their money back.

Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy Truong has ordered Lifetouch Inc. to release the retirement savings of defendant Al Reynolds.

"Reynolds is working very hard to repay the victims of this crime," said Reynold's defense attorney Keegan Harroz. "He's very remorseful. We just need Lifetouch to do the right thing and to follow the judge's order and to release those funds to the court so that we can make sure the victims do receive that money."

Reynolds has been charged with several criminal counts for faking his cancer in order to collect thousands of dollars in donations from friends and fellow church members.

Reynolds was arrested last year.

Reynolds has been charged with several counts of obtaining money by deception after soliciting donations to pay for cancer treatment he never had.

He was in court Wednesday.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has asked for Reynolds to pay back the money he took from the victims.

However, Reynolds' former employer, Lifetouch Inc., has refused to release his 401K funds.

Judge Truong will hold the company in contempt if the money is not released to the court.

"The most important thing at this time is making sure we do get those funds, and those funds go to the court and the district attorney's office so that it gets back to the people who deserve to have it," Harroz said.

Judge Truong continued the case until April 16th.

Harroz said there is not an exact dollar amount Reynolds has been ordered to pay.

Reynolds was present in court with his attorney.

He had no comment.