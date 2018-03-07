Arrest warrant issued for man in shooting outside northwest Oklahoma City bowling alley

OKLAHOMA CITY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in a shooting outside of a bowling alley in the city’s northwest side.

According to an affidavit filed Monday in Oklahoma County court, 30-year-old Melvin Charles Cosey faces a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Back on February 19, police were called to the parking lot of AMF Windsor Lanes in the 4600 block of N.W. 23rd St.

One person was shot, transported to OU Medical Center for surgery and listed in critical condition. The suspect fled on foot.

Surveillance video captured the suspect at the scene then head south to the Mariposa Apartments in the 2200 block of N. Meridian Ave.

The suspect was later identified as Cosey, who goes by ‘Melly Mell’ and police have dealt with before in the same area.

Police believe Cosey might have lived with his mother at the Mariposa Apartments.

There, police learned Cosey had “bragged about the shooting right after” it happened and a relative of his had complained they would have to move because he “just shot someone,” according to the affidavit.

Cosey also faces a charge of possession of a firearm. He was convicted for possession of a firearm in 2012.