× Authorities searching for woman accused of urinating on floor inside an Oklahoma courthouse

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a woman accused of urinating on the floor inside an Oklahoma courthouse.

Megan Sue Kindle, 28, is wanted out of Kay County for three different crimes.

According to the Ponca City News, Kindle is accused of taking $10,000 from a man’s wallet, urinating on the floor of the Kay County Courthouse and taking someone’s car without permission and crashing it.

Officials have not been able to locate Kindle.

If you know of here whereabouts, please call police.