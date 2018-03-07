Big 12 Beatdown, OSU Takes 3rd Bedlam Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The third round of Bedlam saw Oklahoma State take the lead and never trail.

Lindy Waters knocked down a 3-pointer to break a 16-16 tie and OSU led the rest of the way. Trae Young tried to rally the Sooners, making the tough reverse layup to make it a 6-point game.

But the Cowboys went on an 8-0 run at the end of the first half. OSU dominated rebounding the entire game. The Pokes led 39-28 at halftime. Smith had 11 points.

Cameron McGriff helped OSU extend the lead early in the second half, scoring the first 11 points of the half, including three 3-pointers, to build the lead to 16. McGriff had 18 points to lead the Cowboys.

Oklahoma responded with a 14-2 run, with Young hitting back-to-back 3's and the Sooners whittled the Cowboy margin to just four. Young had a game high 22 points.

OU couldn't get closer, though, and when Jeffrey Carroll got the put back, the Cowboy lead was back to nine. Carroll had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

OSU won it 71-60, taking two of three in the Bedlam series this season.