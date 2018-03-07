× Edmond father and daughter invited to attend Parkinson’s Policy Forum

Edmond, Okla. – Eddie McCann and daughter, Caitlin Hinman of Edmond, Oklahoma, will join more than 300 other advocates in Washington, D.C. on March 19 to share their stories of the personal impact Parkinson’s disease has made on their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

“I am honored to attend the 2018 Parkinson’s Policy Forum to represent the Parkinson’s community on Capitol Hill on these important issues,” said Eddie. “I reach out to my Senators and Representative year-round at town halls and local meetings, as well as through email and phone calls. But the chance to come together with hundreds of people like me, share our journey and show our nation’s leaders what it means to live with Parkinson’s disease is powerful.”

Eddie and Caitlin will meet with Jim Inhofe, James Lankford, Steve Russell, Frank Lucas and their staff to talk about the need to provide federal funding for Parkinson’s research programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and the Department of Defense.

Delegates will educate Members of Congress on the need for federal funding for research toward a cure for Parkinson’s, and policy support for those living with the disease. The 2018 Parkinson’s Policy Forum will feature two days of training, followed by one day of advocacy, congressional outreach and education to Members of Congress on Capitol Hill.

The Parkinson’s Policy Forum is co-hosted by the Parkinson’s Foundation and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. The event is also supported by nine other Parkinson’s organizations across the country.

Eddie and other attendees will receive tools to develop and hone their skills for effective public policy advocacy as they prepare to meet with their senators and representatives. Attendees will hear from scientific and policy experts at the Parkinson’s Foundation and The Michael J. Fox Foundation on the latest developments in PD research. Panelists also will highlight recent legislative action to increase access to health care services, including the elimination of the Medicare therapy cap, which advocates worked for many years to remove.

British athlete Sir Roger Bannister, First Man To Run A Mile Under 4 Minutes, no more. He was 88. A celebrated clinical neurologist, its sad irony that Parkinson’s disease took over his last years.

God Bless his soul. pic.twitter.com/ct8nbmNtJc — kasturi shankar (@KasthuriShankar) March 4, 2018

The Parkinson’s Policy Forum is an annual event for people with Parkinson’s and their families, care partners, and friends who are interested in public policy advocacy. Advocates from nearly all 50 states convene in Washington, D.C. for educational sessions, and meet face-to-face with their Members of Congress and their staff.

The Parkinsons Foundation improves the care for those with the disease and works to advance the research for a cure, for more information visit parkinson.org or call (800) 4PD-INFOR (473-4636).