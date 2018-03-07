× Fallin’s efforts to integrate work requirements into Medicaid receive applause

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Americans for Prosperity-Oklahoma (AFP-OK) and Oklahoma Senator Paul Rosino (R) are applauding Governor Fallin’s executive order she signed Tuesday which includes work requirements to Oklahoma’s Medicaid program.

“I applaud the Governor for directing the action on her work requirements for eligible state Medicaid recipients,” said Sen. Rosino. “In February, my weekly column stated that we should follow the lead of the Trump administration and implement in Oklahoma the stated work requirements that the Governor has just championed. Since I have been elected, personal responsibility and work requirements for able-bodied adults 19 to 64 has been one of my top priorities. I will continue my efforts to push and support any legislation that will make work requirements a reality in Oklahoma.”

“We applaud Governor Fallin for her forethought and leadership, which we believe will go a long way to help the state’s medically needy populations,” said AFP-OK State Director John Tidwell. “These efforts, along with necessary Medicaid audits will ensure that Oklahoma is a model for reducing dependency and fraud while expanding opportunities for everyone in our state.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Fallin issued Executive Order 2018-05, which instructs the OK Health Care Authority to file the necessary waivers and state plan amendments to incorporate a work requirement in the Medicaid program.

According to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, numbers as recent as January of 2018 show that the state currently has 798,013 Oklahomans enrolled in Medicaid. In total, 530,162 of them are children and 267,851 are adults.

Along with the executive order, the Oklahoma House passed HB2932, which would prohibit enrollment in Medicaid unless the individual is working or volunteering more than 20 hours per-week, averaged over the course of a month. The bill passed by a margin of 63-to26.

“Oklahoma can become a leader in state budget reforms and this executive order, coupled with Rep. Mulready’s work requirements bill are big steps forward in that effort,” said Tidwell. “His diligence and consistent leadership to positively reform our state’s health insurance has set Oklahoma on a solid footing to be a national leader; a win-win for those who need the assistance and our state budget as well.”

The United States Department of Labor has also released new data for unemployment rates throughout the country in 2017, Oklahoma ranking 24th in the nation for unemployment.

Top 5 states with the highest unemployment rates for 2017:

Alaska New Mexico District of Columbia West Virginia Ohio

For more information on Oklahoma unemployment data and statistics go to bls.gov. Or, for more information on any health statistics throughout Oklahoma, visit okhca.org.