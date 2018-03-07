Guthrie man suspected of setting his home, hair on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - Police are led to more answers in an arson investigation after a man tried to set his own hair on fire in a Walmart parking lot.

During that incident - just a few miles away - a home was destroyed in a massive blaze.

Police believe the two scenes are connected.

"The structure that was on fire on West Mansur was also that subject's residence," said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs with the Guthrie Police Department.

That's something police learned after talking to the suspect, but getting to him wasn't easy.

When authorities got to the store parking lot, he reportedly ran up a hill to a neighboring shopping center.

That's where a Logan County deputy caught up to the man authorities said was in need of help.

"Was singed as far as hair being burnt and laceration on his hands," Gibbs said.

Police also said the man was suicidal and taken in for a mental health evaluation.

However, just because he needed help doesn't mean he won't face charges.

"It's the possibility of hurting other people, neighbors around me, possibly hurting first responders that try to put it out," Gibbs said.

That possibility strengthened by the high fire danger in our state.

Police said the suspect not only set his own home on fire - threatening his neighbors - but they also believe he tried to start a grass fire near that parking lot.

Police are now thankful, aside from some minor burns and cuts, no one was seriously hurt.

"Just hoping that he gets all the help that he needs and that this doesn't happen again," Gibbs said.

An RV was also destroyed in the blaze. It's believed to be owned by the suspect.