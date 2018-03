OKLAHOMA CITY – Those driving along I-40 Wednesday in Oklahoma City may experience some delays.

Officials say the right lane of the eastbound I-40 bridge over I-44 between Portland Ave. (mm 147A) and May Ave. (148A) will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today to repair a 2×2 hole in the bridge.

The I-40 off-ramp to Portland Ave. will remain open.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area and to locate an alternate route when possible.