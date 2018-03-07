Investigation underway after accusations of embezzlement of operating funds in police pension system 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General Mike Hunter is looking into accusations of embezzlement of operating funds at the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System(OPPRS).

Wednesday, Hunter announced officials with his office served a search warrant and began confiscating equipment at the OPPRS based on evidence relating to the organization’s operating funds.

Hunter says “the potential wrongdoing does not pertain” to the pension funds of the organization’s membership, including active members, retirees, beneficiaries, disabled members, deferred option members, vested members, municipal members and state agency members.

The Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) began a review of the alleged wrongdoing after an anonymous tip.

Their preliminary findings were then turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.

“To be clear, there is no evidence suggesting law enforcement pensions have been compromised,” Attorney General Hunter said. “I want to assure our law enforcement partners throughout the state and their families that my office will have their best interests in mind throughout this investigation. They put their lives on the line every day to protect Oklahomans and we will do whatever it takes to safeguard what they have worked hard for. We appreciate OMES for taking the lead and uncovering the potential wrongdoing.”

Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System Vice Chairman and Tulsa Police Department Maj. Ryan Perkins said the organization is aware of the allegations and is cooperating with the attorney general’s investigation.

“We respect the ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Office,” Maj. Perkins said. “Our organization takes these allegations seriously and will work with investigators to bring clarity to our members, who trust us to look out for them.”