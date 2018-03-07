John Marshall students stage walk out in effort to stop gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Hundreds of metro students walked out of their classrooms on Wednesday in an effort to stop gun violence

Two eighth grade students at John Marshall High School initiated the walkout with support from staff. The students made 50 fliers for the school, not expecting this size of the crowd.

After the shooting in Florida, the students said it was time for them to stand up for what they believe is right.

The girls who spearheaded the protest said now is the time for students to have a seat at the table when it comes to gun control.

“The age to be able to buy guns, we don't want it to be so young and not necessarily so old, just at a good point where they're going to be stable,” said student Paisley Lonebear.

“To know when I go to school, I can be protected and I don't have to worry about somebody coming inside the school with a gun,” said Jaime Richardson.

The students received support from their principal. The walkout lasted about 15 minutes.