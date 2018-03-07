Man arrested for making lewd proposals after prowling investigation

ARDMORE, Okla. – Police in one Oklahoma community arrested a man after investigating a prowling call.

On Monday morning, Ardmore police were called to a home after a family said someone was peeping in their windows.

“Further investigation led to finding out the prowler was a close neighbor and he had made some lewd proposals to their underage daughter,” Capt. Keith Ingle, with the Ardmore Police Department, told KXII.

The victims were able to identify the alleged prowler as 45-year-old Shane Hawley. When confronted by police, Hawley says he was checking on his property when he ended up in his neighbor’s yard.

“Other than just the peeping tom portion of it, this one took it a step further and made lewd proposals to a child,” Ingle said.

Hawley was arrested on complaints of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16 and peeping tom.