Oklahoma City police searching for suspect accused of stealing Special Edition iPhone

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are searching for a man accused of stealing a Special Edition iPhone.

On Monday, officials say a man walked in to Joe’s Pawnshop, in the 1800 block of N.E. 23rd St., and stole an employee’s Special Edition iPhone while the clerk wasn’t looking.

Police posted surveillance photos of the suspect to social media, hoping someone will be able to identify him.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.