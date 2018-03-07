Oklahoma City store owner offering reward after man robs her mother at gunpoint; steals hair extensions

OKLAHOMA CITY – The owner of a hair business in northwest Oklahoma City is offering a reward for help in catching the man who robbed her store.

It happened March 2 near N.W. Expressway and MacArthur.

The owner of Prestigious Hair Company, Veronica Bowie, said a man robbed her mother at the store.

“She just said that a guy had put a gun up to her head, and robbed her and told her to give him all the hair," said Bowie. “He had her take all of the hair out of the case over here. He made her bag it. He made her take all of the hair out of this case over here and then here, the hair over here.”

According police, the male suspect then forced Bowie's mother into a bathroom and made her count to 100 while he escaped.

The man was captured briefly on surveillance video but, so far, hasn't been arrested.