Oklahoma mother fights off armed intruder with meat cleaver

MCALESTER, Okla. -It was a terrifying ordeal for an Oklahoma mother.

Mary Lynn Pannel says she awoke on Tuesday morning to an armed stranger standing over her.

“I was asleep and I woke up to a gun in my face,” Pannel told KJRH.

Pannel says the stranger, who was identified as 20-year-old Kaleb Oss, broke into her home and was screaming about a safe.

However, Pannel says she doesn’t have a safe, but Oss wasn’t convinced.

“He saw my purse and then he told me that the key to the safe was in my purse,” she said.

At that point, Pannel’s son tried to protect her and began fighting him for the gun.

“He was getting crazier, so I went and got a meat cleaver and I hit him. I didn’t know what else to do,” she said.

Pannel slashed Oss several times before police arrived at the scene.

Pannel’s son suffered an injured wrist, while she suffered a few cuts and bruises.

McAlester police say they are requesting the district attorney file charges for first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon against Oss.