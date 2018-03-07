Oklahoma softball coach arrested on child pornography charges

MULDROW, Okla. – A Sequoyah County softball coach was arrested on child pornography charges Wednesday.

Officials say for months they have been investigating purchases Ryan Offineer made on a website used to sell images of child pornography.

A search warrant was executed at his home Wednesday. Items of child pornography were found during the search.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says the images are of young teenage girls.

Offineer was arrested on state charges of possession of child pornography and procurement of child pornography.

Authorities say Offineer “is a coach of traveling girls’ softball team in the Muldrow area.”

Investigators are asking victims to come forward.