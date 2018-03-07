× Pioneer Woman sets 2018 dates for free tours at The Lodge

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, along with her husband, Ladd Drummond, are inviting visitors to The Lodge on Drummond Ranch for free tours throughout 2018.

The Lodge is their family guest house in northeast Oklahoma and is also the production location of her Food Network Show.

Tickets are required for Lodge tours. Visitors must go to The Mercantile, Ree’s restaurant in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, on the day of the Lodge tour in order to receive the Lodge ticket/directions (1 ticket per group).

Tickets are free and are only good for that day’s date and not available in advance.

There is no limit to the number of tickets available on tour dates.

The Lodge will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the open dates found below:

March

5-10

12-17

19-24

26-31

April

27-28

30

May

1-5

7-12

14-16

