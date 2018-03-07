Police asking for help in ‘truly sad case’ that left Oklahoma City teen permanently paralyzed

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are asking for help in what they are calling a “truly sad case” that left an Oklahoma City teen permanently paralyzed.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, a group friends were leaving a high school party at N.E. OKC Community & Cultural Center in the 3800 block of N. Kelley, when the unthinkable happened.

Four teenagers were inside of a car that was pulling into a convenience store near N.E. 36th and Laird when they heard gunshots.

Two of the teens in the backseat had been shot.

Police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot was treated for minor injuries.

But a 17-year-old boy who was shot is now permanently paralyzed from the waist down.

Police say the kids are not associated with gang activity.

They told police that their group of friends did not have any altercations with anyone at the party.

“They were just a group of friends out having fun,” police said in a Facebook post.

The victims stated the suspect vehicle was either a black or blue car.

Officials believe the suspects possibly came from the party.

Anyone who was at the party that has information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.