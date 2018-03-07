Police identify two people arrested in connection to Edmond shooting

EDMOND, Okla. – Two people have been arrested in connection to an Edmond shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday near 15th and Kelley.

According to police, the victim called 911 and told officers the suspect shot him several times.

Police say the victim was shot in the abdomen and foot and taken to the hospital.

He was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Around 4 a.m., someone a few blocks away called police to report a “suspicious” man in their backyard.

Police were able to find the man, identified as Terry Wayne Wise, and took him into questioning in connection to the shooting.

Officials say Wise was intoxicated on an unknown substance and it took several hours of detox before police could complete the questioning process.

Around 7:30 a.m., another neighbor called police saying there was a man laying in the road, screaming and not making any sense.

The man, identified as Allen Scott Mandrell, was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

He was then brought in for questioning in connection to the shooting.

Police say Mandrell was also intoxicated on an unknown substance and required several hours of detox before being able to complete questioning.

Wise and Mandrell were both arrested for shooting with intent to kill. Mandrell is also facing charges for possession of meth and possession of marijuana.

Police anticipate more charges in this case.

The shooting victim is expected to survive.