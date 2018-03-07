Police investigating 2 attempted abductions on OCU campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A local college campus is on high alert following two reported attempted abductions.

According to the Oklahoma City University Police Department, two female students reported to officers that a suspect attempted to abduct them from campus on Tuesday night.

After one failed attempt, police say the suspect, described as a black male with braided hair pulled into a bun, went after another.

"Another female was approached and he was trying to call her by a name that she did not recognize and she tried to discourage him by saying it was not her," said Chief Jennifer Rodgers with OCU Police. "The black male then exited the vehicle, walked towards her, and grabbed her wrist and came around behind her."

The woman was able to break free but students are on edge.

"A worse fear would be that I would get abducted and I would be alone," said Katherine Metcalfe.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case and police say both victims were Asian international students.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6-foot-tall, medium build, and wearing black and green sweatpants. He was driving a 4-door black hatchback.

Please report any suspicious activity to the OCU Police Department at 405-208-5911.

Campus officers are warning students to be on alert and take any necessary precautions.

Authorities say they plan to release more information on Wednesday afternoon.