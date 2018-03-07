Police searching for man accused of stealing 5 cartons of cigarettes at gunpoint in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man accused of stealing five cartons of cigarettes at gunpoint in the city’s southwest side.

A photo of the man has been released Tuesday following the armed robbery around 3:30 a.m. that day at 7-Eleven in the 1200 block of S.W. 29th St.

According to a police report, an employee said she was cleaning the fountain area when she heard the door open. She walked around and saw the man behind the counter.

The employee told police the suspect was inside the cigarette counter stealing Newport so she said “Hey.”

“I have a gun,” the suspect said, according to the report. “Now, give me your money.”

Police said the employee did as told and was unsure how much cash the suspect took, along with the cartons.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online at okccrimetips.com. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.