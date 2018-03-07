Police searching for man seen snatching money from 71-year-old woman’s hands at northeast Oklahoma City pawn shop

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man who was seen snatching money from a 71-year-old woman’s hands at a pawn shop in the city’s northeast side.

Video has been released Wednesday of the robbery Friday evening in the 1600 block of N.E. 23rd St.

Police said the victim was trying to pay for items at a counter when the suspect grabbed the money from her and ran out of the store.

According to a police report, the amount of cash the suspect took was $40. He may have also stolen merchandise.

The report said a second person appeared to be with the suspect at the time of the robbery but, due to a mental disorder, was released at the scene.

According to police, they “have been made aware of the similarities” between this case and another pawn shop robbery.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online at OKCCrimeTips.com. You could earn a cash reward.