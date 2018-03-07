× Smoldering dust to blame for smoke at Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY – The sound of fire alarms sent fire crews rushing to a popular Oklahoma City attraction on Tuesday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters with the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire alarm within the Oklahoma City Zoo’s Great EscApe primate habitat.

Crews and zoo officials were able to find the source of the smoke as smoldering dust in the ventilation duct, which was away from all primates.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden say that the smoke may have been caused by a spark from a welding repair done earlier in the afternoon.

Fortunately, all primates are fine and will be monitored by the animal care and veterinary team.

The zoo’s Great EscApe habitat is home to the Western lowland gorillas, chimpanzees and Sumatran orangutans.