× Study finds Oklahomans lack 28.2 hours of sleep each month

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – A recent nationwide study asked 2,500 people and found that Oklahomans have been missing out on a significant 28.2 hours of sleep each month.

Sleepopolis, an online mattress review site also revealed that 14.8% of sleep-deprived Americans repay their ‘sleep debt’ by binge sleeping on weekends. According to The National Sleep Foundation, ‘sleep debt’ is described as ‘the difference between the amount of sleep that you need and the amount that you’re actually getting.

“Our survey shows that we’re becoming a sleep-deprived nation, missing out on 30 + hours of sleep each month,” said Logan Block from Sleepopolis. Unfortunately, there’s no way to repay long-term sleep debt , experts simply recommend changing your habits to make sure you get sufficient rest to live the healthiest life possible. Stick to a regular sleep and wake schedule, avoid caffeine and alcohol, especially before bed, exercise daily, and switch off electronics at least an hour before you go to sleep, keeping all technology out of the bedroom.”

While catching up on sleep during the weekends might seem like a good idea, experts agree that there is no way of repaying long-term sleep debt. Sleep is crucial for good health, it regulates our mood, affects productivity, concentration, weight, so it’s the key to a healthy lifestyle.

Lack of sleep around the nation:

Alaska – Alaskans are the biggest sufferers, missing out on 42 hours of shut eye a month.

Minnesota – Minnesotans come in around average, incurring a sleep debt of 30.9 hours a month.

Vermont – Vermonters are the healthiest when it comes to sleep, only short of 21.7 hours sleep per month.

The survey also revealed that 44.3 percent of Americans say they often struggle to fall asleep at night, over a third of Americans admit to drinking caffeine (tea, coffee or energy drinks) just before going to bed, and 78.3 percent use their cell phones every night just before going to bed.

Other findings resulting in the lack of sleep:

38.1 percent of those who wake up in the middle of the night do so because they need the bathroom.

19.2 percent of Americans said their sleep is interrupted because of the room’s temperature.

18.8 percent couldn’t get enough sleep due to work-related stress.

18 percent blamed an uncomfortable mattress.

3.8 percent blamed it on waking up on loud noise outside.

And 2.1% said their partner was to blame.

To find out why you might not be getting the correct amount of sleep, including an info-graphic showing the state-wide lack of sleep, visit sleepopolis.com.