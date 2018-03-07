Watch: Officers, firefighters save puppy choking on food

NORTH READING, Mass. – When Megan Vitale needed help, she knew exactly where to go.

Surveillance cameras captured Vitale running into the lobby of the North Reading Police Department with her 9-week-old Saint Bernard puppy in her arms.

Officers rushed to meet her and soon realized that the puppy was not breathing.

“When officers came around the corner, they found the puppy was not breathing, limp, and unresponsive,” officials said.

Officers and firefighters teamed up to clear the puppy’s throat using back blows and chest compressions.

The first responders also provided the puppy with oxygen using a special mask designed for pets.

Fortunately, little Bodie started breathing again and is expected to make a full recovery.