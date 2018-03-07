× Woman killed as car bursts into flames in multi-vehicle crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say one person is dead following a wreck involving several cars along I-44.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to the northbound lanes of I-44, near S.W. 149th St., following a catastrophic wreck.

Investigators say traffic was slowing, but the driver of a Dodge pickup truck didn’t notice the cars slowing down in front of him and hit the back of a Mercury Marquis while going about 60 miles per hour.

Authorities say the Mercury Marquis burst into flames and was knocked into a 4-door pickup truck, which was then knocked into a Suburban. The Surburban was ultimately pushed into a fifth vehicle.

Officials say in addition to the Mercury Marquis, the Dodge pickup truck and the 4-door pickup also caught fire.

Sadly, the passenger inside the Mercury Marquis was unable to get out of the vehicle since it was engulfed in flames. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three of the drivers, including the Dodge pickup driver, were not injured. The other drivers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.