WWE personality says wife’s valuable belongings still missing nearly one year after her tragic death

NORMAN, Okla. – Nearly one year after his wife’s tragic death in Norman, legendary WWE commentator, Jim Ross, says he is still unable to locate some of her valuable belongings.

Ross took to Twitter Wednesday saying he still has not been able to locate his wife’s Rolex and wedding ring.

He also said he is “disappointed in all involved including #OUMedicalCenter, EMTS, & Norman PD.”

It’s been almost one year since Jan was killed and I still have not been able to locate her Rolex & Wedding Ring. Disappointed in all involved including #OUMedicalCenter, EMTS, & Norman PD. She was wearing them when she left for gym. What a world in which we’re living. pic.twitter.com/XzigFf9g9j — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 7, 2018

Ross’ wife, Jan, died in March 2017 in Norman after teen driver slammed into her scooter she was riding.

Ross told News 4 Wednesday evening that is he still heartbroken over her death and is looking to find closure.

News 4 did speak to Norman police who told us Wednesday that this is the first time they have heard of this and they will begin investigating as soon as a police report is filed.