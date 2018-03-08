2 arrested for impersonating cops, following, pointing gun at victim’s head: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man and woman, complete with handcuffs, radios, pepper spray, shirts saying "POLICE," and at least one handgun, may have tried to look and play the part, but are now facing a number of charges, including impersonating police officers.

Corina Alcorta, 26, and Donnell Smith, 24, were arrested early Monday morning on the city's southwest side after police were called by a homeowner who called 911, saying her husband was followed to their home by people impersonating police officers.

"Someone pulled up to my driveway, saying they were the police and started patting down my husband," the woman told a dispatcher during the 911 call, obtained by News 4. "But it wasn’t the police. It’s not the police.”

According to Oklahoma City Police officials and court records, the whole incident started when two men went to a 7-11 near SW 29th and Blackwelder on a beer run for a cookout. As the two were leaving the parking lot, Smith tapped on their window.

"And said, 'Hey, you backed in to my car.' (The victim) knew he hadn’t done that," said MSgt. Gary Knight. “The man appeared to be, said he was a police officer, however he was not wearing a uniform like one of our police officers would wear."

The two men in the car drove off after the passenger said "to quickly leave because (Smith) did not look like a normal police officer," according to court records.

However, police say Smith and Alcorta, driving a 2010 Honda Civic sedan, chased the men back to their nearby neighborhood in the 1400 block of SW Binkley Street.

"Followed him to his residence. (The driver's wife), inside the house, saw her husband outside, saw him being taken out of a car, the suspects actually put a gun to his head," said Knight.

On the phone with the dispatcher, the man's wife telling police she was scared for her family's safety, as the suspects left and came back.

"They’re pulling up in to my driveway again right now. I have kids.”

"They’re pulling out a gun. They’re pulling something out of the vehicle, they’re coming towards my door," said the woman to the dispatcher. "The female just put on a shirt that says ‘police’ but she’s in sweatpants and white sneakers.”

"Did they try to show you a badge?" asked the dispatcher.

“No," she replied.

“They’re in my front yard and my back yard," she said. "They had police shirts on. They took them off. The female took her police shirt off."

Once real police officers arrived, Alcorta and Smith were arrested. Police found a chambered and loaded semi-automatic handgun, handcuffs with keys, radios, pepper spray and bags of marijuana.

"They even had shirts that said ‘police’ on the front of them," said Knight. "They were definitely not police officers.”

The two are currently in the Oklahoma County jail on multiple felony weapon, drug possession charges, as well as impersonating officers.

"There are people out there who will do this," said Knight. "It’s rare, but there are people who will try this. It’s always okay if you’re dealing with somebody that’s claiming to be a police officer, simply pick up your phone, dial 911, and verify that. (Dispatchers) will be able to verify it for you on the phone right then, whether or not you’re dealing with a real police officer."