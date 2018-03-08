A better way to grow food: A very small Edmond farm that offers organic eggs, produce, and fish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, OKLAHOMA -- A day on this farm starts pretty early.

Travis Ford and his hands have already gathered close to 33 dozen eggs from this yard and the big hen-house in back.

"Eggs are pretty special for us," he says. "We've got probably 700 (hens) or something like that."

But farm fresh, free range eggs are just a small part of this small farm.

Over the past 10 years the Ford family and investors like Stephen Parr have grown from a turf farm experiment to a whole new way of growing food for anyone.

Ford says, "That's all we've done, so far, is experimenting. From 10 years ago till today we're still experimenting. But in the past 6 months it's been refinement."

This greenhouse is the centerpiece of the farm and the experimentation.

"We've got some strawberries and a bunch of different herbs," Ford points out.

It starts with a fish tank on one end.

The farm buys feed for Tilapia.

Ford points to a series of pipes running overhead, "and it's all their water that's coming up."

The water from the tank pours over these vertical sacks filled with absorbent rock and some worms.

He continues, "For us it's just another element of nature that's in this giant puzzle."

The nutrient rich water helps grown all kinds of produce.

Adding more plants to the list of things grown here Travis lists, "kale, spinach, baby beet greens, tomatoes, cucumbers."

Then clean water heads back toward the fish.

It's a closed system.

"So we're not responsible for watering or weeding or fertilizing," he explains.

All Travis has to do is plant and pick, and continue to tinker with what works best.

Travis and his team say their food delivery business is secondary to growing and perfecting their patented methods.

They say you can scale up or down.

You can move it to any climate.

Investor and financial partner Stephen Parr says, "we feel we're at a really exciting time to make some waves in this industry and change how the world grows food."

One of these days, you might just see this system popping up like weeds (weeds you can eat) all over the world.

Parr laughs, "Exactly. In Oklahoma. Who would have thought?"

For more information on Upward Harvest growing methods or how to buy their eggs, fish, and produce go to http://www.upwardharvest.com or go to their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com › Places › Edmond, Oklahoma › Urban Farm