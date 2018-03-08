Ardmore man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 double murder

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2016 killings of two men in Ardmore.

In May of 2016, police say Craig Stanford got into a fight with Aaron Lavers and Anthony Rogers over stolen property.

Ultimately, Lavers and Rogers were shot to death in their Ardmore apartment.

Stanford pleaded guilty last month to two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Lavers and Rogers. Prosecutors agreed to drop the death penalty in exchange for the plea.

Stanford was sentenced Wednesday in Carter County to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to the Daily Ardmoreite, Stanford also told authorities where he hid the gun used in the men’s slayings, and it was recovered last month.

Stanford also was sentenced to an additional 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary, concealing stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm.