Cheerleaders warned about mumps after national competition

DALLAS, Texas – Thousands of cheerleaders from across the country flocked to Texas to compete in the all-star national championship, but now many are worried about their health.

Health officials say that thousands of cheerleaders may have been exposed to mumps last month at the National Cheerleaders Association All-Star National Championship in Dallas, Texas.

In all, the organization says that 23,655 cheerleaders from 39 states and nine countries competed in the event from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Officials say someone who took part in the competition came down with the virus and may have exposed others to it.

Mumps is a virus that is spread by coughing, sneezing and direct contact with saliva, like eating or drinking after an infected person.

Symptoms include swelling on one or both sides of the face, tenderness of the salivary glands in the cheek and jaw area, slight fever, headache, general aches and muscle pain.

Those symptoms usually appear 16 to 18 days after the infection, and individuals can begin spreading the virus two days before showing symptoms.

Experts say patients will usually recover on their own, but some cases can lead to serious complications.

“The incubation period for mumps can last from two weeks to a month, so the cheerleaders in Dallas should watch for symptoms of fever, muscle aches and swollen glands,” said NBC News correspondent Dr. John Torres. “Because the virus is spread via our saliva, it’s important not to share utensils or cups with anyone suspected of having the mumps.”

Cheerleaders who have already received two doses of the mumps vaccine are encouraged to get an additional booster dose of the MMR vaccine.

Officials say the two doses of the vaccine is about 88 percent effective in protecting patients, but efficacy can wane over time.

Officials say if you think you have the mumps, their recommendations are similar to that of the flu: cover sneezes and coughs, and don’t share food or drinks.