City leaders break ground on MAPS 3's Lake Draper Trail

OKLAHOMA CITY – Bicyclists and runners will have another way to enjoy the city as city leaders broke ground on the final proposed trail of the MAPS 3 Trails program.

The Lake Draper Trail stretches 13 miles and will circle Lake Stanley Draper in southeast Oklahoma City.

“Last week we opened the Will Rogers Trail, and this week break ground on the Lake Draper Trail. It’s really thrilling to see work continue on our extensive trail system, which connects neighborhoods and provides an opportunity for everyone to get out, get some exercise and enjoy the outdoors,” said Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett. “It’s a substantial investment in the quality of life in southeast Oklahoma City and I look forward to being in attendance when we celebrate the opening of the trail.”

The $12.6 million trail is expected to be completed in the fall.