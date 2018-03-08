Cowboys Fall To Jayhawks in Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals, Final 82-68

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A big game in the Big 12 Tournament for the Oklahoma State men's basketball team. The Cowboys trying to beat Kansas for a third time this year. They'd only done it twice before in history and the last time was 35 years ago. But more importantly, it was a final chance to try to convince the NCAA Tournament committee the Cowboys belong in the Big Dance.

Bill Self had never been swept in a regular season series until this year by his alma mater. And early it appeared OSU might make it a 3-game sweep.

Jeffrey Carroll's 3-pointer capped a 12-0 Cowboys run and gave OSU a 24-14 lead. Carroll led the Pokes with 17 points. With KU's Udoka Azubuike out, the Cowboys turned to defensive specialist Yankuba Sima for some offense, and the big guy delivered, with a career high 11 points, all in the first half. Kansas led by one at halftime, then took advantage of the Cowboys going cold in the second half. OSU went nearly 8 minutes without a point, and KU went on a 14-0 run.

Svi Mykhailiuk capped it with this 3-pointer. The Cowboys missed all 10 three-point attempts for the game, KU shot 56 percent for the game and the Jayhawks won it 82-68 to eliminate OSU and put them in a waiting game to see if they make the NCAA Tournament.

"If people can get over the fact they thought we wouldn't be any good in October, with all that was going on in our program, and just open their eyes and watch what we've done, and the team that played the last two days and the last couple weeks. And really over the course of the season we've done some really good work. I don't think it's even a question of whether we deserve to play in the NCAA Tournament."

Mike Boynton and his players certainly believe they've done enough to get in the NCAA Tournament but it will be an anxious couple days as they await Selection Sunday to find out for sure.