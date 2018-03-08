× Crane accident backed up traffic on Purcell/ Lexington bridge

PURCELL, Okla. – Some residents in south central Oklahoma had a bit of an issue with a busy drive on Thursday.

According to the Purcell Register, the James C. Nance Bridge in Purcell was down to one lane after a crane hit the bridge. The accident caused some major issues, and led to a traffic backup.

Fortunately, all lanes of the bridge are back open.

In 2014, crews were forced to make repairs on the James C. Nance bridge after large cracks were found in the support beams.

The bridge, which connects the cities of Purcell and Lexington, was shut down for several months as repairs were made.

Since the bridge was closed, drivers were forced to take an alternate route that added an extra 45 minutes to their commute. As a result, businesses suffered and Gov. Mary Fallin asked the U.S. Small Business Administration to make an economic injury declaration.

In September, officials with the Department of Transportation announced that a new bridge will take its place within the next two years.