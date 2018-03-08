Data: Over 200 Oklahomans have died from the flu this season

OKLAHOMA CITY – While experts believe the peak of flu season has passed, it has taken its toll on Oklahomans.

So far this year, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say that 228 people have died from the flu since September. Two of those deaths occurred just within the last week.

In all, 86 people had to be hospitalized within the last week due to the flu virus, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 4,250.

Although the numbers are high, data provided by the health department appears to indicate that we have hit the peak of flu season. For the past several weeks, the number of new hospitalizations related to the flu has continued to drop.

Health reports state that almost all of the patients who died from the virus were over the age of 50.

Data shows that 21 of those who died from the flu were between the ages of 18-years-old and 49-years-old. Health officials say a child between the ages of 5-years-old and 17-years-old also died from the flu in Oklahoma County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say you should be vigilant with washing your hands, avoid touching your eyes and mouth, get plenty of sleep and eat healthy to help give your immune system a boost.

If you get sick, look out for severe aches and pains in your muscles and joints, notable fatigue and weakness, headaches and a high fever.

If you are experiencing those symptoms, call a doctor as soon as possible. Experts also say you should not go to work or school if you have a fever.