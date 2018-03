× Enid Police Department “aware of threats of a school shooting that is being posted on social media”

ENID, Okla. – The Enid Police Department says they are aware of threats being made of a school shooting.

“The Enid Police Department is aware of threats of a school shooting that is being posted on social media. We are currently investigating the threats and will update the public as soon as we have more information,” Enid Police said in a Facebook post.