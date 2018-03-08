Family’s missing dog found dead in trash bag along Virginia road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. – Investigators are searching for answers in the death of a chocolate Lab named Ranger.

Hayden Coats told WVEC Ranger has been more like a member of the family since they got him at 6 weeks old.

"I can't hardly think about it, it just kills me," Coats told the station. "He was like our kid, our entertainer our protector."

The dog was reported missing earlier this month, according to the Isle Of Wight County Animal Shelter.

"The dog originally reported missing Saturday was located near the intersection of Reynolds Drive and Nike Park Road Tuesday afternoon. Unfortunately Ranger was found in a trash bag on the side of the road deceased with potential gun shot wounds," the shelter's Facebook post detailed.

"We figured he went to the swamp and would come back, but he never did," Coats said.

The weather made it hard to recover any evidence from the bag he was found in, the shelter said. Ranger's collar was found a half-mile away from the dog's body.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office says the Coats want closure and justice after losing Ranger.

"What adds to their frustration is that someone actually shot this dog," Lt. Thomas Potter said. "It's always hard to lose a pet but it's a little bit more understandable if it had been hit by a car or something else happens, but when an animal is purposely shot that's cruel."

Potter said that there was no indication that Ranger was anything but a happy, lovable Lab and worries about what his killer might be capable of. "Someone that would want to ... inflict this type of injury to him, that's someone that we definitely want to take a further look at."

The shelter added this statement to their Facebook page: