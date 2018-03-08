Food delivery service employee suspected of theft at Edmond restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Restaurant employees said a regular customer is accused of theft, and his job may lead authorities straight to him.

A victim said he left his iPad at a checkout counter at Denny's restaurant on Second St. in Edmond.

"Realized I left my iPad there on the counter," said Jenny Wagnon with the Edmond Police Department. "Went back. It's gone."

When he went back to get his tablet, no one at the restaurant had realized the crime had occurred.

After a look at surveillance video, police said it was clear.

"It was just a crime of opportunity for him," Wagnon said. "It was sitting there, and he just grabbed it and went."

Restaurant employees recognized the alleged suspect as a regular and let Edmond police know he works for Postmates.

Detectives have contacted the delivery service to get more information on the deliveries made that day. However, due to privacy laws to protect employees and customers, it takes some time and paperwork to get the information they would need to help figure out the suspect's name.

"So, that's why we went ahead and released it on Facebook first as we're doing that process on the back end," Wagnon said.

The iPad Pro and all of its accessories that were taken have an estimated value of more than $1,256.99. So, if convicted, the suspect could face serious charges.

"Technology sets you over the threshold for grand theft," Wagnon said.

The victim has tried using the 'Find My iPhone' app, but the iPad has not been online since the theft.

News 4 spoke to a manager at the Denny's. They are working with police and hopeful they can reunite the victim with his tablet.

Postmates sent News 4 the following statement:

"At Postmates, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers and merchants. No one should feel unsafe using our platform. When notified of this incident, we immediately removed the courier involved from the Postmates platform and are actively working with law enforcement officials to fully support their investigation of this matter. All members of the Postmates fleet are subject to background checks for any criminal activity before being granted access to the platform and must also adhere to our core standards of safety and customer service in order to remain on our platform."