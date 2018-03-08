Former student in jail after bringing loaded gun in backpack to U.S. Grant High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A former student is in jail after he brought a loaded gun concealed in his backpack to U.S. Grant High School.

The terrifying moments happened Thursday after 10 a.m.

"I was scared," said student Julian Gomez.

"It was really, like, scary, I didn't know what was going on," said student BryAnna Smith.

A crowd of worried parents gathered around the high school.

"What do you do? You can't do anything. You're on the other side and how do you help them?" said parent Laura Gomez.

The school was placed on lockdown after administrators found something troubling inside the former student's backpack.

"They found a backpack with a gun it," said Smith.

"It was a .380 handgun. It had six rounds in the magazine," said Tim Coleman, OKCPS Security Director.

One parent said she was inside when the chaos happened.

"I came up to the school because my son had some papers I needed to sign, so I brought them up here, and as soon as I walked through the door, I opened it and the kid ran past me," Rosale Ervin said.

One teacher said he noticed the suspect roaming the halls.

"I thought something was off by the way he was acting and I called an administrator and she said, yeah, he's definitely not supposed to be in school," said teacher Chris Gibson.

The former student was then escorted to the office. He allegedly smelled like marijuana, so administrators asked to search him.

He ran off leaving behind his backpack.

"They were saying we're on a lockdown, stay hidden, be quiet, this was not a drill," said Julian Gomez.

For at least an hour, students said they were taking cover any place they could find.

"I was under a desk laying down with one of my friends," said Gomez.

While under their desk many students picked up their phones to alert their parents.

"He texted me right when it was happening, he said they have us on lockdown and it's not a drill," said Ervin.

School officials said they don't know how the suspect got inside the school.

Principal Greg Frederick said the suspect's friends, family and social media helped police locate his whereabouts.

"We don't know why he had a weapon at school. But, that doesn't matter he had a weapon at school and that is not acceptable," said Frederick.

All after school activities were canceled for Thursday evening.

School officials aren't releasing the suspect's name at this time.

Classes will resume as usual for Friday, March 9.