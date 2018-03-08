“He didn’t just walk a little, he walked a lot,” Newcastle teen critically injured in crash walks for first time in 11 weeks

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Newcastle teen who was critically injured in a crash in December 2017 has taken his first steps in 11 weeks.

Caleb Freeman was critically injured after his vehicle crashed on the way to an OU basketball game on December 19. Caleb’s brother, Clayton was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

They were both rushed to the hospital where Clayton was later released for minor injuries.

Caleb escaped without a broken bone, but suffered major brain trauma.

According to family members, Caleb’s road to recovery has not been easy, but he is making great progress.

Wednesday, Caleb’s dad, Jeremy Freeman, said Caleb walked, with some help, for the first time in 11 weeks.

“He didn’t just walk a little, he walked a lot.” “He didn’t just walk a little, he walked a lot. He was initiating steps with both legs, but his right leg is definitely stronger than his left. He also has casts on both legs…and to lift both legs requires tremendous strength and determination! He did awesome! I’ve never been more proud of him,” Jeremy Freeman said in a Facebook post.

His dad also said Caleb would start a soft diet Thursday, beginning with pureed foods.

He also says his hand/eye coordination is improving daily.

And, just last week, Caleb spoke for the first time since the accident.

“Caleb continues to try and verbalize. He reads well and is speaking better every way. He still has a long way to go (unless God just heals his speech over night, which we pray He does), but he is doing better and better every day!” said Jeremy Freeman.

The family continues to ask for prayers in Caleb’s progress.

“Caleb has always had a tender heart and it is shining through right now brightly. We know God is healing him and we will not waiver in our belief. God is working miracles and more are to come. God is not finished yet and we praise Him for His incredible work in Caleb’s life! Please keep praying!#ButGod” said Jeremy Freeman.