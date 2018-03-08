“It’s a terrifying thing,” EMSA paramedics talk about crash involving ambulance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — It started off as a normal day on the job for Holly Jones and Andrew Whitson, but these medics had no idea they would need rescuing.

“It’s a terrifying thing to be in an accident. It’s even more terrifying when you’re in a seven-ton vehicle,” Holly Jones, a paramedic, told News 4.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, authorities say an EMSA ambulance was driving with their lights on to a call when a truck failed to yield and turned in front of the ambulance near S.E. 44th and Bryant.

Holly Jones and Andrew Whitson were responding to a call when the crash occurred, causing their ambulance to roll.

"I went and asked Holly if she was okay, and it didn't even dawn on me until I looked up, because she was at my side and I looked up, and she's dangling right above me," Whitson said.

"You don't really think that that's going to be you. You anticipate, you know, taking care of somebody else. You don't come to work and think that you're going to be the patient that day," Jones said.

The two were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

“I have no doubt that if we didn’t have seat belts on, that there’s a high probability that we would have been ejected, possibly killed. I really believe that seat belts saved our lives,” Jones said.

It’s a good reminder, followed by another thing all drivers should put into practice.

“While responding lights and sirens, I’ve had a few people pull out in front of me, even after the wreck. It’s one of those things, people don’t yield to us yet. They try to beat us to the intersection,” Whitson said.