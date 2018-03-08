Man facing charges after robbing Tinder date in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is facing charges after robbing a woman he met on the dating app Tinder.

Police say they responded to the robbery on March 5 at the Social Security Office in Oklahoma City.

At the scene, the victim told police she had met the man on Tinder a few days before and only knew him as “Jayy.”

She said she met him at the Social Security Office because he told her that his wallet was stolen and he needed to get a new social security card and ID.

After being told at the office that he needed an ID before getting a new social security card, “Jayy,” who police identified as 29-year-old Jarvis Dean, got into the car with the victim.

Police say Dean then grabbed money from the victim’s center console and tried to get out of the car. The victim said she grabbed Dean and broke his gold chain.

Dean then got back in the car and attempted to take the victim’s keys that were in the ignition. She told police she tried to stop him from taking them, but when he did, her thumb was pulled back.

He then got out of the car and the victim pepper-sprayed Dean in the face. She also told police he attempted to hit her at one point during the incident.

Police say Dean then got into a vehicle and tried to drive away, but hit a parked car as he was backing out.

He left the scene with the victim’s keys and $71.00.

The victim found her keys in the bathroom at a fast-food restaurant near NW 122nd and Penn after receiving a phone call about where they were.

Dean was arrested at an apartment complex March 6 near NW 122nd and Penn.

Police say he was hiding in a closet when they arrived.

He was charged with robbery by force or fear and leaving the scene of a non-injury accident.

Police also say he had a warrant out of Florida.