Manhunt over after man who escaped custody in Seminole County is captured

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – The manhunt for a man who escaped custody in Seminole County earlier this week is over.

David Wayne Johnson escaped from custody March 6 in Seminole County.

Police said he was known to be violent.

Thursday, deputies responded to the area of Hardesty Road and Patterson Road in Bethel for a vehicle reported on a someone’s property.

Johnson was found near the vehicle, which was confirmed to be stolen out of Seminole County.

He was taken into custody.