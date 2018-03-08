× Midwest City band teacher arrested for allegedly making lewd proposals to a minor

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities say a local high school band teacher was taken into custody for making lewd or indecent proposals to a minor.

Around 12 p.m. on Thursday, specials agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested 31-year-old Jason Ott on two counts of lewd or indecent proposals to a minor under 16, two counts of solicitation of a minor by technology and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Earlier in the week, undercover agents began speaking with a male teacher on social media after he allegedly started speaking with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

In reality, it was an undercover agent from out-of-state. That investigator contacted the OSBI to continue the investigation into Ott.

The OSBI agent pretended to be a 13-year-old girl and agreed to meet Ott at Quail Springs Mall.

Instead of meeting a girl, Ott was quickly taken into custody by about a dozen agents.

Authorities learned that Ott teaches band for 6th through 12th grade students at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City.

Mid-Del Public Schools released the following statement regarding Ott’s arrest:

“This afternoon Jason Ott, the assistant band director from Carl Albert High School, was arrested on complaints of soliciting a minor and violations of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. The arrest took place off school grounds, and the teacher was placed on immediate suspension. We are cooperating with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations in this matter.

At the time of Ott’s hiring in August of 2017, all state background requirements were completed. The safety and security of our students is always our first priority.”