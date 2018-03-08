OKC Auto Show to Feature Exotic Cars

OKLAHOMA CITY – Exotic cars that include a 2005 Ford GT and a Ferrari Speciale will be on display at this year’s Oklahoma City International Auto Show.

Several exotics and sports cars from 2005 to 2017 will be included in the display.

The 101st anniversary of the Oklahoma City International Auto Show is being held March 9-11 at Oklahoma State Fair Park in the Bennett Event Center.

“People have been attracted to fast cars for a long time, and the exotics at the Oklahoma City Auto Show bring plenty of speed,” OKC Auto Show Chairman Laine Diffee said. “Whether it is the Ford GT or any of the other sports cars in the exotics display, we are sure you will find something that appeals to your individual tastes and style.”

The 2005 Ford GT is a commemoration from the original Ford GT40 built in the 1960’s.

The Ford-Ferrari competitions were heated during that time, in part due to a dispute that began with a negotiated arrangement that would have involved a limited partnership between the two companies.

Ford was offering to provide financial backing to Ferrari in exchange for an opportunity to get more involved in racing.

“Ever since Enzo Ferrari backed out of the business arrangement with Henry Ford in 1963, there has been a rivalry among the two models,” Andy Nelson said. “We thought it would be unique to have the two autos together in the same locale to highlight this clash from decades ago. And we couldn’t think of a better place to do it than the Oklahoma City Auto Show.”

Other exotics and sports cars being featured at the OKC Auto Show include an Audi R8, Lamborghini Gallardo, Porsche 911 Turbo, Dodge Viper, Aston Martin, Chevy Corvette, Nissan GTR, Maserati Ghibli, and a McLaren MP4. The cars are being provided by the group, “1 percent,” a name that derives from vehicles that are among the top 1 percent fastest street legal automobiles.

“The exotics are always a popular part of the Oklahoma City Auto Show,” Peter Hodges, president of the Metropolitan Auto Dealers Association, said. “If you are a fan of horsepower and great-looking sports cars, this is definitely a display you will want to check out.”

The OKC Auto Show is one of the largest consumer shows in Oklahoma and will feature a variety of entertaining activities for adults and kids of all ages. In addition to the exotics, the 101st anniversary event will include the Futurliner #10; dozens of automobiles from the 50’s era; four rare automobiles from the early 1900’s; the 18-Hole Mini-Golf Course Experience with proceeds benefitting the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Summer Youth Camp; the opportunity to test drive 24 cars and trucks from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Toyota and Chevrolet; a “Coffee and Cars” event; a VIP preview event prior to the show’s opening; and lots and lots of 2018 new cars and trucks from 25 automobile brands.

The Metropolitan Auto Dealers Association was formed on May 4, 1916 as the Oklahoma City Motor Car Dealers’ Association, and the first OKC Auto Show was held January 23-26, 1917.

This year’s Oklahoma City Auto Show will once again take place in the state of-the-art Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park. Attendees will have the experience of enjoying the show under one roof with immediate access to all of the exhibits and events.

Those interested in purchasing tickets are encouraged to go to http://www.okcautoshow.org for additional information. E-tickets are also available on the Oklahoma City Auto Show website. Buy one get one free coupons are available at your neighborhood 7-Eleven stores and Solid Rock Basketball.