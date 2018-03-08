× Oklahoma City Fire Department rescues man who was trapped under six slabs of granite

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department rescued a man who was trapped under six slabs of granite Thursday evening.

It happened near N Santa Fe Ave. and E Memorial Rd. just before 6 p.m.

Fire officials say a man was in a cargo container when several slabs of granite fell.

Officials say the granite was on him from the waist down.

More than a dozen firefighters were on scene to help free him. EMSA and OKCFD each started separate IV’s on the man as they worked to rescue him.

Fire crews cut open the side of the trailer to rescue the man.

He was transported to the hospital with injuries to both legs.