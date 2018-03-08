Oklahoma City Police: Man, woman wanted for human trafficking

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man and woman with felony warrants out of Oklahoma County.

Police say the warrants are related to human trafficking.

Officials are looking for 45-year-old Germaine Coulter and 35-year-old Elizabeth Andrade.

2013 Tan Cadillac XTS – Oklahoma plate GBH236

2014 Gray Cadillac CTS – Oklahoma plate CIT835

2017 White Ford F250 – Oklahoma plate EFD371

Police say they have information on three vehicles that are possibly associated with Coulter and Andrade.

Anyone with information should call 911.

All other tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.