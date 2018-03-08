Extreme fire danger expected for several days

Oklahoma City Police: Man, woman wanted for human trafficking

Posted 3:57 pm, March 8, 2018, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man and woman with felony warrants out of Oklahoma County.

Police say the warrants are related to human trafficking.

Officials are looking for 45-year-old Germaine Coulter and 35-year-old Elizabeth Andrade.


Police say they have information on three vehicles that are possibly associated with Coulter and Andrade.

  • 2013 Tan Cadillac XTS – Oklahoma plate GBH236
  • 2014 Gray Cadillac CTS – Oklahoma plate CIT835
  • 2017 White Ford F250 – Oklahoma plate EFD371

Anyone with information should call 911.

All other tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.