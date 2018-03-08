Oklahoma City Police: Man, woman wanted for human trafficking

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man and woman with felony warrants out of Oklahoma County.
Police say the warrants are related to human trafficking.
Officials are looking for 45-year-old Germaine Coulter and 35-year-old Elizabeth Andrade.
Police say they have information on three vehicles that are possibly associated with Coulter and Andrade.
- 2013 Tan Cadillac XTS – Oklahoma plate GBH236
- 2014 Gray Cadillac CTS – Oklahoma plate CIT835
- 2017 White Ford F250 – Oklahoma plate EFD371
Anyone with information should call 911.
All other tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.