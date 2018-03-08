Oklahoma organization hosting fun event to raise money for vision screenings

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma organization that provides free vision screenings to students across the state is hosting a fun event to help raise money for its cause.

Vizavance is hosting “Belles and Beaus: A Western Night for Sight” on March 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Red Barn on Waldo’s Pond, located at 1516 E. Britton Rd. in Oklahoma City.

The western-themed evening will feature food from many of Oklahoma City’s top restaurants, wine and beer tasting, live entertainment and a silent auction.

“Vizavance has provided over 350,000 Oklahoma students this year with a free vision screening,” said Dianna Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Vizavance. “We are thankful for our community partnerships to make this event possible so we can reach even more children across the state.“

Tickets are $65 and are available online or by calling (405) 848-7123.