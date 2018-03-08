OSU’s Big 12 Tournament Run Ends vs. Kansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's tough to beat a team three times in one season. That was yet again proved by OSU as they lost to Kansas for the first time in three meetings this season.

Things started well for OSU. Jeffrey Carroll drained a 3-pointer to put the Pokes up early. Carroll led OSU with 17 points.

Cowboy transfer forward Yankuba Sima became an offensive option as well, scoring all 11 of his points in the first half, a career high.

The Jayhawks led by just one at halftime, then the Cowboys went cold in the second half, going nearly 8 minutes without scoring, as KU went on a 14-0 run to put the game out of reach.

Malik Newman had a career high 30 points and hit four 3-pointers, something OSU could not do in the second half, missing all 10 attempts from beyond the arc.

Mitch Lightfoot, who started in place for the injured Udokah Azubuike, finished an alley oop slam and got the Sprint Center rocking. After that, Kansas was on their way, avenging a regular season sweep by the Cowboys and moving KU to the semifinals.

Next up for the Cowboys, they sit and wait for Selection Sunday to find out the fate of their NCAA Tournament hopes. Mike Boynton addresses that and much more in the postgame video above.